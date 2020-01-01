Phasmatodea Jacobson & Bianchi, 1902

Stick Insects & Leaf Insects
​Kingdom: Animalia
Class: Insecta
Order: Phasmatodea
The Phasmatodea (sometimes called Phasmida or Phasmatoptera) are an order of insects, whose members are variously known as stick insects (in Europe and Australasia), walking sticks or stick-bugs (in the United States and Canada), phasmids, ghost insects and leaf insects (generally the family Phylliidae). The ordinal name is derived from the Ancient Greek φάσμα phasma, meaning an apparition or phantom, and refers to the resemblance of many species to sticks or leaves. Their natural camouflage can make them extremely difficult to spot. Phasmatodea can be found all over the world in warmer zones, especially the tropics and subtropics. The greatest diversity is found in Southeast Asia and South America, followed by Australia. Phasmids also have a considerable presence in the continental United States, mainly in the Southeast.

Family: Heteropterygidae ​Kirby, 1896
Genera: Orestes
Orestes mouhotii, Cigar Stick Insect.jpg
Orestes mouhotii (Cigar Stick Insect, Chiang Mai)
​Family: Lonchodidae ​Brunner von Wattenwyl, 1893
Genera: Lopaphus
PLopaphus sp 01 Doi Suthep-Pui NP October 2020.jpg
Lopaphus sp. 01, Doi Suthep-Pui N.P. Chiang Mai, October 2020
Lopaphus sp 01 macro Doi Suthep-Pui NP October 2020.jpg
Lopaphus sp. 01, Doi Suthep-Pui N.P. Chiang Mai, October 2020
Family: Phasmatidae ​Roberts, 1944
Genera: Magnus
Magnus Giant Stick Insect Phobaeticus magnus.jpg
Magnus Giant Stick Insect Phobaeticus magnus (Hennemann & Conle, 2008)
​Family: Phylliidae ​Redtenbacher, 1906
Genera: Phyllium
Phyllium westwoodii Doi Suthep Dec 2020.jpg
Phyllium westwoodii Doi Suthep-Pui N.P. Chiang Mai, Dec 2020
PPhyllium sp 01 Doi Suthep-Pui NP Chiang Mai Thailand Jan 2021.jpg
Phyllium sp. 01, Doi Suthep-Pui N.P. Chiang Mai, Jan 2021
Phyllium bioculatum var. pulchrifolium.jpg
Phyllium bioculatum var. pulchrifolium (Chaiyaphum January 2012)
Phyllium bioculatum var. pulchrifolium.jpg
Phyllium bioculatum var. pulchrifolium
Phyllium bioculatum var pulchrifolium.jpg
Phyllium bioculatum var. pulchrifolium
Phyllium bioculatum var pulchrifolium.jpg
Phyllium bioculatum var. pulchrifolium (Gray, 1832) Phu Laen Kha N.P. Chaiyaphum January
Phyllium bioculatum var pulchrifolium.jpg
Phyllium bioculatum var. pulchrifolium (Gray, 1832) Phu Laen Kha N.P. Chaiyaphum Febuary
Phyllium celebicum.jpg
Phyllium celebicum (De Haan,1842) 60 mm Punjen Phrae April
Phyllium celebicum.jpg
Phyllium celebicum (De Haan,1842) 60 mm male Pungen Phrae April
Phyllium celebicum.jpg
Phyllium celebicum (De Haan,1842) 60 mm male Pungen Phrae April
Unidentified Phasmatodea
Phasmatodea 001
Phasmatodea 002
Phasmatodea 002
Phasmatodea 003
Phasmatodea 004
Phasmatodea 005
Phasmatodea 006
Phasmatodea Thailand.jpg
Phasmatodea 008